Below are the Union County arrests for 09-16-2020.
|Name
|Davila, Kelvin Luis
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2020
|Court Case
|202000785
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Vi (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Davila, Kelvin Luis (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Vi (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2132 Majestic Poplar Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/16/2020 21:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Small, William Eugene
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Small, William Eugene (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 107 S Main St, Wingate, NC, on 9/16/2020 02:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Pedersen, J E
|Name
|White, Shiheim Lafidique
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2020
|Court Case
|202006853
|Charge
|Resisting Public Officer, M (M),
|Description
|White, Shiheim Lafidique (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Resisting Public Officer, M (M), at 2001 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2020 03:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Deberry, Christopher Lamont
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2020
|Court Case
|202006853
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Deberry, Christopher Lamont (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 106 Booker St, Marshville, NC, on 9/16/2020 04:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Little, Jonathan David
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), And 3) Fail To Appear 1 (Misd Larceny) (M),
|Description
|Little, Jonathan David (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), and 3) Fail To Appear 1 (misd Larceny) (M), at 6308 New Salem Rd, Marshville, NC, on 9/16/2020 08:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Evans, Tiffani Nicole
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Evans, Tiffani Nicole (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2020 11:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M