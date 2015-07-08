Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-17-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DUPONT, SHYHEEM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/15/2001
Height 6.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-17 08:33:00
Court Case 5902020230994
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 35000.00

Name JONES, DWAYNE TYRONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/10/1977
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-17 15:26:00
Court Case 5902020231791
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name THOMAS, BRANTLEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/30/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-17 08:47:00
Court Case 5902020231739
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name THOMPSON, BRIAN ORLANDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/19/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-17 17:00:00
Court Case 5902020229792
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name YOUNGER, ANTHONY R
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/5/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-17 09:01:00
Court Case 5902020205526
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount

Name CLARIDY, JIBRI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/1/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-17 10:00:00
Court Case 902019052862
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 50000.00