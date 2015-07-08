Below are the Union County arrests for 09-17-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Quintero, Rosa Yanet
Arrest Date 09/17/2020
Court Case 202006101
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Quintero, Rosa Yanet (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 25 Donald St, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2020 14:46.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Aslanov, Khalil Khummatovich
Arrest Date 09-17-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Aslanov, Khalil Khummatovich (W /M/24) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at 2299 Brandon Oaks Pkwy/summerston Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/17/2020 10:47:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Nolan, A J

Name Lindenmuth, Allison Dawn
Arrest Date 09-17-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lindenmuth, Allison Dawn (W /F/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 2499 Brandon Oaks Pkwy/fenwick Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/17/2020 11:13:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Nolan, A J

Name Robinson, Michael Landon
Arrest Date 09/17/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-Felony (F), 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor (M), 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor (M), And 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Robinson, Michael Landon (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-felony (F), 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor (M), 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor (M), and 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 2800 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/17/2020 02:35.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct
Arrest Date 09-17-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (C), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 21:40, 9/16/2020. Reported: 00:21, 9/17/2020.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Brown, Bruce Wayne
Arrest Date 09/17/2020
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (Rape Of Child), F (F),
Description Brown, Bruce Wayne (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (rape Of Child), F (F), at 7601 Scott Padgett Parkway, Concord, NC, on 9/17/2020 06:00.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J