Below are the Union County arrests for 09-17-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Quintero, Rosa Yanet
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2020
|Court Case
|202006101
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Quintero, Rosa Yanet (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 25 Donald St, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2020 14:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Aslanov, Khalil Khummatovich
|Arrest Date
|09-17-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Aslanov, Khalil Khummatovich (W /M/24) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at 2299 Brandon Oaks Pkwy/summerston Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/17/2020 10:47:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Nolan, A J
|Name
|Lindenmuth, Allison Dawn
|Arrest Date
|09-17-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lindenmuth, Allison Dawn (W /F/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 2499 Brandon Oaks Pkwy/fenwick Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/17/2020 11:13:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Nolan, A J
|Name
|Robinson, Michael Landon
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-Felony (F), 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor (M), 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor (M), And 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Robinson, Michael Landon (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-felony (F), 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor (M), 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor (M), and 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 2800 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/17/2020 02:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct
|Arrest Date
|09-17-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (C), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 21:40, 9/16/2020. Reported: 00:21, 9/17/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Brown, Bruce Wayne
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (Rape Of Child), F (F),
|Description
|Brown, Bruce Wayne (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (rape Of Child), F (F), at 7601 Scott Padgett Parkway, Concord, NC, on 9/17/2020 06:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J