Description

Robinson, Michael Landon (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Larceny-felony (F), 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor (M), 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Misdemeanor (M), and 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 2800 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/17/2020 02:35.