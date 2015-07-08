Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-18-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CAUSEY, WILLIAM RAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/14/1965
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-18 02:43:00
Court Case 5902020231754
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name VARGAS-NERI, FELIPE
Arrest Type
DOB 8/23/1988
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-18 13:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name IKARD, DAQUAN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/16/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-18 15:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MARTINEZ, JOSUE VICENTE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/12/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-18 02:00:00
Court Case 5902020231822
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BERRY, QUINTIN DEXTER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/16/1960
Height 5.10
Weight 266
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-18 11:58:00
Court Case 5902020231824
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ISBELL, MATAVIOUS
Arrest Type
DOB 9/17/1993
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-18 15:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount