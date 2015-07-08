Below are the Union County arrests for 09-18-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Emergency Pers
|Arrest Date
|09-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Emergency Pers (m) (C), at [Address], between 01:04, 9/18/2020 and 01:05, 9/18/2020. Reported: 01:05, 9/18/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Alvarez, Amber Rachelle
|Arrest Date
|09-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Alvarez, Amber Rachelle (W /F/33) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at 2035 Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 05:17, 9/18/2020. Reported: 05:17, 9/18/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|Rodriguez, Henriquez Yvan
|Arrest Date
|09-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rodriguez, Henriquez Yvan (W /M/32) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 2001 Planters Knoll Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 05:18, 9/18/2020 and 09:02, 9/18/2020. Reported: 09:02, 9/18/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|Rushing, Jeremy Walter
|Arrest Date
|09-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rushing, Jeremy Walter (W /M/40) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3041 Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, between 21:00, 9/17/2020 and 13:46, 9/18/2020. Reported: 13:46, 9/18/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Rumley, J A
|Name
|Nadol, Stanislav Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|09/18/2020
|Court Case
|202006106
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Nadol, Stanislav Nicholas (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1321 Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 9/18/2020 02:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Phillips, Wendy Ann
|Arrest Date
|09/18/2020
|Court Case
|202006109
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Phillips, Wendy Ann (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 412 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/18/2020 10:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S