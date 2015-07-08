Below are the Union County arrests for 09-18-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Emergency Pers
Arrest Date 09-18-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Emergency Pers (m) (C), at [Address], between 01:04, 9/18/2020 and 01:05, 9/18/2020. Reported: 01:05, 9/18/2020.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Alvarez, Amber Rachelle
Arrest Date 09-18-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Alvarez, Amber Rachelle (W /F/33) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at 2035 Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 05:17, 9/18/2020. Reported: 05:17, 9/18/2020.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J

Name Rodriguez, Henriquez Yvan
Arrest Date 09-18-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Rodriguez, Henriquez Yvan (W /M/32) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 2001 Planters Knoll Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 05:18, 9/18/2020 and 09:02, 9/18/2020. Reported: 09:02, 9/18/2020.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J

Name Rushing, Jeremy Walter
Arrest Date 09-18-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Rushing, Jeremy Walter (W /M/40) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3041 Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, between 21:00, 9/17/2020 and 13:46, 9/18/2020. Reported: 13:46, 9/18/2020.
Arresting Officer Rumley, J A

Name Nadol, Stanislav Nicholas
Arrest Date 09/18/2020
Court Case 202006106
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Nadol, Stanislav Nicholas (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1321 Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 9/18/2020 02:56.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Phillips, Wendy Ann
Arrest Date 09/18/2020
Court Case 202006109
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Phillips, Wendy Ann (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 412 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/18/2020 10:48.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S