Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-19-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SIMMONS, BRIAN WINDSLO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/11/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-19 02:52:00
Court Case 5902020231991
Charge Description ALTER/STEAL/DEST CRIMINAL EVID
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WALLACE, LAQUAIL JEROME
Arrest Type
DOB 11/25/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-19 00:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LEZOTTE, SAVANNAH LYNN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/1/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 138
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-19 04:33:00
Court Case 5902020231994
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name DUNHAM, COREY LAMONT
Arrest Type
DOB 8/14/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 207
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-19 01:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PEREZ, LAZARO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/29/1983
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-19 07:06:00
Court Case 6602018055809
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MOORE, NIRADA RICKY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/5/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-19 00:49:00
Court Case 5902020231949
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount