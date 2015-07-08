Below are the Union County arrests for 09-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Demby, Charlie Bishop
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2020
|Court Case
|202006957
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Demby, Charlie Bishop (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7908 Hemby Wood Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/19/2020 05:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|Mclendon, Sabrina Maria
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2020
|Court Case
|202006129
|Charge
|1) Fugitive (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Mclendon, Sabrina Maria (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fugitive (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 1477 E Franklin St/fitzgerald St, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2020 08:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Petty, Laura Gayle
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2020
|Court Case
|202006451
|Charge
|Burning Personal Property (F),
|Description
|Petty, Laura Gayle (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Burning Personal Property (F), at 4102 Adams Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/19/2020 11:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Dunlap, Demario Shurmaine
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2020
|Court Case
|201804888
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Kidnapping (F), 2) Kidnapping (F), 3) Kidnapping (F), 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (Robbery With Dangerous Weapon, Cons (F), And 5) True Bill Of Indictment (F),
|Description
|Dunlap, Demario Shurmaine (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Kidnapping (F), 2) Kidnapping (F), 3) Kidnapping (F), 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (robbery With Dangerous Weapon, Cons (F), and 5) True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 9157 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro, GA, on 9/19/2020 16:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Venable, Sahana Alyece-sade
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2020
|Court Case
|202006134
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Venable, Sahana Alyece-sade (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1315 Walkup Avenue, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2020 17:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Davis, Deon Dominique
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2020
|Court Case
|202006135
|Charge
|1) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 2) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F) And 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (F),
|Description
|Davis, Deon Dominique (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 2) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F) and 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (F), at 1315 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2020 17:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F