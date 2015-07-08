Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-20-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ORDONEZ-MARTIN, ROLY DILMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/28/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-20 00:03:00
|Court Case
|5902020232072
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MAHOL, MICHAEL MESSAIAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/22/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-20 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020010467
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|SUBEDI, HARI KRISHNA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/13/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-20 01:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020232085
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WATKINS, JOSHUA JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/25/1978
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-20 14:22:00
|Court Case
|5902020231689
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BARAHONA, DARWIN MONGE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/16/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-20 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020232089
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MUNG, KHAM SIANLIAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/29/2001
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-20 15:55:00
|Court Case
|9102020207271
|Charge Description
|DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
|Bond Amount
|1000.00