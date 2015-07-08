Below are the Union County arrests for 09-20-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lowery, Quentin Montray
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Lowery, Quentin Montray (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 4798 E Hwy 74/olde Country Ln, Wingate, NC, on 9/20/2020 00:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Pedersen, J E
|Name
|Robinson, Christopher Welles
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Parole Violation (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Christopher Welles (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 8320 Potters Road South, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/20/2020 17:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, R W
|Name
|Lotharp, Kyree Alexander
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fail To Wear Seat Belt) (M),
|Description
|Lotharp, Kyree Alexander (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fail To Wear Seat Belt) (M), at 13098 E Independence Blvd/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/20/2020 01:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Ponds, Ricky Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2020
|Court Case
|202006154
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (N),
|Description
|Ponds, Ricky Lee (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (N), at 499 Griffith Rd/s Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 9/20/2020 17:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Jones, Christopher Michael
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2020
|Court Case
|202006969
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Jones, Christopher Michael (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2919 Mclendon Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/20/2020 01:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Thomas, Brian Reece
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2020
|Court Case
|202006159
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Reduce Speed (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Brian Reece (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Reduce Speed (M), at 2290 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/20/2020 19:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L