Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-21-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CICCOLELLA, SAMANTHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/25/1986
Height 5.2
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-21 10:30:00
Court Case 5902020232186
Charge Description FAIL TO DISPERSE ON COMMAND
Bond Amount

Name EDWARDS, KEITH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/19/1968
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-21 11:50:00
Court Case 5902020214632
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name METTS, TEIRESIAS D
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/19/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-21 10:42:00
Court Case 5902020232278
Charge Description FAIL TO DISPERSE ON COMMAND
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CUNNINGHAM, CEDRIC SHELTON
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 11/20/2000
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-21 00:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name ESPINO, JAHNIYA LAHJOY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/1/1999
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-21 10:24:00
Court Case 5902020229473
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount

Name FERREIRA, ALENA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/1/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-21 10:30:00
Court Case 5902020232248
Charge Description FAIL TO DISPERSE ON COMMAND
Bond Amount 1000.00