Below are the Union County arrests for 09-21-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wallace, Michael David
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2020
|Court Case
|202007023
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Heroin (F) And 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F),
|Description
|Wallace, Michael David (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Heroin (F) and 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2020 21:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Nixon, Samuel Leon
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2020
|Court Case
|202006164
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Nixon, Samuel Leon (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at Streets Of Monroe, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2020 22:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Hiam, Steffanie Nicole
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), And 4) Larceny-Firearm (F),
|Description
|Hiam, Steffanie Nicole (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), and 4) Larceny-firearm (F), at Gaston Co Jail, Gaston, NC, on 9/21/2020 00:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Dion, Roman Gabriel
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2020
|Court Case
|202000798
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Dion, Roman Gabriel (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 6819 Waxhaw Hwy/andrew Jackson Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 9/21/2020 23:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Guinther, Brenden Ryan
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Guinther, Brenden Ryan (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2020 09:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Simpson, Donnie Robin
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2020
|Court Case
|202006191
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Con Bev City/Cnty), M (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Donnie Robin (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (con Bev City/cnty), M (M), at 508 Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2020 23:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B