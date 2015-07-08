Below are the Union County arrests for 09-21-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wallace, Michael David
Arrest Date 09/21/2020
Court Case 202007023
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Heroin (F) And 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F),
Description Wallace, Michael David (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Heroin (F) and 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2020 21:43.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Nixon, Samuel Leon
Arrest Date 09/21/2020
Court Case 202006164
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Nixon, Samuel Leon (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at Streets Of Monroe, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2020 22:54.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Hiam, Steffanie Nicole
Arrest Date 09/21/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), And 4) Larceny-Firearm (F),
Description Hiam, Steffanie Nicole (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), and 4) Larceny-firearm (F), at Gaston Co Jail, Gaston, NC, on 9/21/2020 00:08.
Arresting Officer  

Name Dion, Roman Gabriel
Arrest Date 09/21/2020
Court Case 202000798
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Dion, Roman Gabriel (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 6819 Waxhaw Hwy/andrew Jackson Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 9/21/2020 23:02.
Arresting Officer Helms, P

Name Guinther, Brenden Ryan
Arrest Date 09/21/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Guinther, Brenden Ryan (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2020 09:30.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Simpson, Donnie Robin
Arrest Date 09/21/2020
Court Case 202006191
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Con Bev City/Cnty), M (M),
Description Simpson, Donnie Robin (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (con Bev City/cnty), M (M), at 508 Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2020 23:21.
Arresting Officer Burton, B