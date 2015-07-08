Below are the Union County arrests for 09-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mauney, John Edward J
Arrest Date 09/22/2020
Court Case 202006204
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (School Attendance Law Viol, Revie (M),
Description Mauney, John Edward J (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (school Attendance Law Viol, Revie (M), at 403 Victoria Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2020 14:00.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D

Name Robinson, Landon James
Arrest Date 09/22/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Robinson, Landon James (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at Bp Rocky River, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2020 15:51.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Ferguson, Matthew Allen
Arrest Date 09/22/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Ferguson, Matthew Allen (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2020 19:00.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Ivey, Jalen Jaquay
Arrest Date 09/22/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Sell Alprazolam, Probation Viol (F),
Description Ivey, Jalen Jaquay (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (sell Alprazolam, Probation Viol (F), at 6720 Rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/22/2020 22:53.
Arresting Officer Winfrey, M R

Name Rushing, Matthew Wade
Arrest Date 09/22/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Assault On Female), M (M),
Description Rushing, Matthew Wade (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(assault On Female), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2020 12:47.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name Laney, Richard Andrew
Arrest Date 09/22/2020
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Laney, Richard Andrew (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2020 14:55.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B