Below are the Union County arrests for 09-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mauney, John Edward J
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2020
|Court Case
|202006204
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (School Attendance Law Viol, Revie (M),
|Description
|Mauney, John Edward J (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (school Attendance Law Viol, Revie (M), at 403 Victoria Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2020 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D
|Name
|Robinson, Landon James
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Robinson, Landon James (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at Bp Rocky River, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2020 15:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Ferguson, Matthew Allen
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Ferguson, Matthew Allen (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2020 19:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Ivey, Jalen Jaquay
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Sell Alprazolam, Probation Viol (F),
|Description
|Ivey, Jalen Jaquay (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (sell Alprazolam, Probation Viol (F), at 6720 Rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/22/2020 22:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Winfrey, M R
|Name
|Rushing, Matthew Wade
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Assault On Female), M (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Matthew Wade (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(assault On Female), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2020 12:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B
|Name
|Laney, Richard Andrew
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Laney, Richard Andrew (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2020 14:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B