Below are the Union County arrests for 09-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ujobagy, Richard William
Arrest Date 09/23/2020
Court Case 202006820
Charge Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F), F (F),
Description Ujobagy, Richard William (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f), F (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2020 11:04.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Kennedy, Sean Wesley
Arrest Date 09/23/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Hit/Run Leave Scene Prop Damage (M), 4) Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard (M), 5) No Operators License (M), 6) Fict / Alt Title / Reg Card / Tag (M), 7) Operate Vehicle No Insurance (M), And 8) Drive/Allow Mv No Registration (M),
Description Kennedy, Sean Wesley (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Hit/run Leave Scene Prop Damage (M), 4) Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard (M), 5) No Operators License (M), 6) Fict / Alt Title / Reg Card / Tag (M), 7) Operate Vehicle No Insurance (M), and 8) Drive/allow Mv No Registration (M), at 511 S White St, Marshville, NC, on 9/23/2020 01:39.
Arresting Officer Bennett, J F

Name Ujobagy, Richard William
Arrest Date 09/23/2020
Court Case 202007056
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Ujobagy, Richard William (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2020 11:04.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Nadol, Stanislav Nicholas
Arrest Date 09/23/2020
Court Case 202006219
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Po/Con F-Wn/Lq/Mxbv Unath Pr), M (M),
Description Nadol, Stanislav Nicholas (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (po/con F-wn/lq/mxbv Unath Pr), M (M), at 217 I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2020 02:43.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Thomas, Mario
Arrest Date 09/23/2020
Court Case 202006226
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Thomas, Mario (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 555 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2020 13:15.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Woodiwiss, Darrell Eugene
Arrest Date 09/23/2020
Court Case 202006220
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Woodiwiss, Darrell Eugene (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 309 W Jefferson St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2020 08:12.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S