Below are the Union County arrests for 09-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ujobagy, Richard William
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2020
|Court Case
|202006820
|Charge
|Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F), F (F),
|Description
|Ujobagy, Richard William (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f), F (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2020 11:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Kennedy, Sean Wesley
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Hit/Run Leave Scene Prop Damage (M), 4) Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard (M), 5) No Operators License (M), 6) Fict / Alt Title / Reg Card / Tag (M), 7) Operate Vehicle No Insurance (M), And 8) Drive/Allow Mv No Registration (M),
|Description
|Kennedy, Sean Wesley (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Hit/run Leave Scene Prop Damage (M), 4) Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard (M), 5) No Operators License (M), 6) Fict / Alt Title / Reg Card / Tag (M), 7) Operate Vehicle No Insurance (M), and 8) Drive/allow Mv No Registration (M), at 511 S White St, Marshville, NC, on 9/23/2020 01:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Bennett, J F
|Name
|Ujobagy, Richard William
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2020
|Court Case
|202007056
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Ujobagy, Richard William (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2020 11:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Nadol, Stanislav Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2020
|Court Case
|202006219
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Po/Con F-Wn/Lq/Mxbv Unath Pr), M (M),
|Description
|Nadol, Stanislav Nicholas (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (po/con F-wn/lq/mxbv Unath Pr), M (M), at 217 I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2020 02:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Thomas, Mario
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2020
|Court Case
|202006226
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Mario (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 555 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2020 13:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Woodiwiss, Darrell Eugene
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2020
|Court Case
|202006220
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Woodiwiss, Darrell Eugene (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 309 W Jefferson St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2020 08:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S