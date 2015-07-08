Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-24-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROWN, LAMARR EMANUEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/10/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-24 00:06:00
|Court Case
|5902020229821
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SAFFORD, LANCE JERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/20/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-24 09:31:00
|Court Case
|5902020216520
|Charge Description
|CYBERSTALKING
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COX, JESSEE DANE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/30/1975
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-24 17:24:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BREWSTER, CHRISAUD DASAUN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/25/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-24 00:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020232430
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WYCHE, CHRISTINA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/14/1968
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-24 08:56:00
|Court Case
|5902020229108
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COXTON, JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/29/1993
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-24 14:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020232593
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF A FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|3500.00