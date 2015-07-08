Below are the Union County arrests for 09-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mounts, Mark Shane
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mounts, Mark Shane (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Sims Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/24/2020 20:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Heroin Fel
|Arrest Date
|09-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Heroin Fel (C), at 3305 Kellystone Dr, Monroe, NC, between 07:57, 9/24/2020 and 07:58, 9/24/2020. Reported: 07:58, 9/24/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Bortny, Brian John
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2020
|Court Case
|202007118
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Bortny, Brian John (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 163 W South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/24/2020 21:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct
|Arrest Date
|09-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (C), at 2308 Hasty Rd, Marshville, NC, between 10:19, 9/24/2020 and 10:20, 9/24/2020. Reported: 10:20, 9/24/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Rowe, Stephen Edward
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2020
|Court Case
|202006264
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Release Order (Dwi) (M),
|Description
|Rowe, Stephen Edward (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Release Order (dwi) (M), at 508 W Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2020 23:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Booth, Luke Taylor
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2020
|Court Case
|202007085
|Charge
|Possess Heroin Fel (F),
|Description
|Booth, Luke Taylor (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess Heroin Fel (F), at 3706 Dusty Hollow Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2020 08:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C