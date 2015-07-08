Below are the Union County arrests for 09-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mounts, Mark Shane
Arrest Date 09/24/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mounts, Mark Shane (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Sims Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/24/2020 20:35.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Heroin Fel
Arrest Date 09-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Heroin Fel (C), at 3305 Kellystone Dr, Monroe, NC, between 07:57, 9/24/2020 and 07:58, 9/24/2020. Reported: 07:58, 9/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Bortny, Brian John
Arrest Date 09/24/2020
Court Case 202007118
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Bortny, Brian John (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 163 W South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/24/2020 21:57.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct
Arrest Date 09-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (C), at 2308 Hasty Rd, Marshville, NC, between 10:19, 9/24/2020 and 10:20, 9/24/2020. Reported: 10:20, 9/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Rowe, Stephen Edward
Arrest Date 09/24/2020
Court Case 202006264
Charge Fail To Appear – Release Order (Dwi) (M),
Description Rowe, Stephen Edward (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Release Order (dwi) (M), at 508 W Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2020 23:34.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Booth, Luke Taylor
Arrest Date 09/24/2020
Court Case 202007085
Charge Possess Heroin Fel (F),
Description Booth, Luke Taylor (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess Heroin Fel (F), at 3706 Dusty Hollow Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2020 08:35.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C