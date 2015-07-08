Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-25-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WALLACE, ELISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/9/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-25 09:35:00
Court Case 5902020232144
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name BROADWAY, GINA SIMONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/2/1969
Height 5.6
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-25 11:00:00
Court Case 5902020228984
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name CUTHBERTSON, JACARI DMONTE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/29/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-25 11:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PATTERSON, PATRICK ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 5/12/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-25 11:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BAILEY, MICHAEL SHANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/25/1974
Height 5.10
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-25 00:45:00
Court Case 5902020232675
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LITTLE, CHARLES VANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/13/1995
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-25 11:26:00
Court Case 5902020232677
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount