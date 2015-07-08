Below are the Union County arrests for 09-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ryan, Patrick
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (Dwi) (M),
|Description
|Ryan, Patrick (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (dwi) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2020 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Savoy, Reakwon Dai`shun
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2020
|Court Case
|202006282
|Charge
|Fugitive (South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Savoy, Reakwon Dai`shun (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (south Carolina), F (F), at 2133 Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2020 20:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S C
|Name
|Pierce, Matthew Lucas
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Pierce, Matthew Lucas (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6012 Brady Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/25/2020 20:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Gardner, Autumn Daune
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Gardner, Autumn Daune (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Crow Road, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2020 20:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Smith, John Thomas
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Smith, John Thomas (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 599 Rehobeth Rd/ashton Manor Way, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/25/2020 22:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Rosario, Carlos
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault Leo/Inflic Injury (F), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 8) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Rosario, Carlos (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 8) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2020 00:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L