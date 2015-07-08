Description

Rosario, Carlos (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 8) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2020 00:30.