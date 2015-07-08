Below are the Union County arrests for 09-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ryan, Patrick
Arrest Date 09/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (Dwi) (M),
Description Ryan, Patrick (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (dwi) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2020 20:00.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Savoy, Reakwon Dai`shun
Arrest Date 09/25/2020
Court Case 202006282
Charge Fugitive (South Carolina), F (F),
Description Savoy, Reakwon Dai`shun (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (south Carolina), F (F), at 2133 Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2020 20:01.
Arresting Officer Helms, S C

Name Pierce, Matthew Lucas
Arrest Date 09/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Pierce, Matthew Lucas (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6012 Brady Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/25/2020 20:32.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Gardner, Autumn Daune
Arrest Date 09/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Gardner, Autumn Daune (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Crow Road, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2020 20:52.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Smith, John Thomas
Arrest Date 09/25/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Smith, John Thomas (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 599 Rehobeth Rd/ashton Manor Way, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/25/2020 22:21.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C

Name Rosario, Carlos
Arrest Date 09/25/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault Leo/Inflic Injury (F), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 8) Probation Violation (F),
Description Rosario, Carlos (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 8) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2020 00:30.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L