Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MAYO, DANIEL JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/13/1990
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-26 04:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020232813
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, QUINTON ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/8/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-26 03:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020232818
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMS, CARRI LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/4/1981
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-26 09:40:00
|Court Case
|4802019052228
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|FOLK, JASON PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/18/1986
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-26 09:37:00
|Court Case
|5902020232821
|Charge Description
|TAMPERING WITH VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ALEXANDER, EDGAR EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/15/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-26 11:31:00
|Court Case
|5902020232823
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WALLACE, ROBERT LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/26/1983
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|186
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-26 13:18:00
|Court Case
|5902020012369
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00