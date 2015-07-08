Below are the Union County arrests for 09-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Covington, Katherine Marie
Arrest Date 09/26/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Covington, Katherine Marie (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Brief Road, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/26/2020 01:41.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Gillespie, Jennifer Rose
Arrest Date 09/26/2020
Court Case
Charge Disorderly Conduct (M),
Description Gillespie, Jennifer Rose (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 608 S Elizabeth St, Marshville, NC, on 9/26/2020 02:00.
Arresting Officer Bennett, J F

Name Mendoza, Amy
Arrest Date 09/26/2020
Court Case 202006287
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Mendoza, Amy (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2020 09:28.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Dupuis, Nicholas George
Arrest Date 09/26/2020
Court Case 202000704
Charge 1) Felony Possession Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Felony Possession Sched Vi Cs (F), 4) Felony Possess Marijuana (F), And 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Dupuis, Nicholas George (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Felony Possession Sched Vi Cs (F), 4) Felony Possess Marijuana (F), and 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 306 Smith Circle, Matthews, NC, on 9/26/2020 12:08.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R

Name Lockhart, Norris Jr.
Arrest Date 09/26/2020
Court Case 202006290
Charge Driving While Impaired, M (M),
Description Lockhart, Norris Jr. (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at 1399 Concord Av/king St, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2020 15:09.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Lockhart, Norris Jr.
Arrest Date 09/26/2020
Court Case 202006290
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Lockhart, Norris Jr. (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1399 Concord Av/king St, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2020 15:09.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J