Below are the Union County arrests for 09-26-2020.
|Name
|Covington, Katherine Marie
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Covington, Katherine Marie (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Brief Road, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/26/2020 01:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Gillespie, Jennifer Rose
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Disorderly Conduct (M),
|Description
|Gillespie, Jennifer Rose (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 608 S Elizabeth St, Marshville, NC, on 9/26/2020 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Bennett, J F
|Name
|Mendoza, Amy
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2020
|Court Case
|202006287
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mendoza, Amy (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2020 09:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Dupuis, Nicholas George
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2020
|Court Case
|202000704
|Charge
|1) Felony Possession Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Felony Possession Sched Vi Cs (F), 4) Felony Possess Marijuana (F), And 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Dupuis, Nicholas George (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Felony Possession Sched Vi Cs (F), 4) Felony Possess Marijuana (F), and 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 306 Smith Circle, Matthews, NC, on 9/26/2020 12:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Lockhart, Norris Jr.
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2020
|Court Case
|202006290
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Lockhart, Norris Jr. (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1399 Concord Av/king St, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2020 15:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J