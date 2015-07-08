Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-27-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PLATT, DERRIAN DOMANEK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/11/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-27 07:10:00
|Court Case
|9102015746399
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BLAKE, BENJAMIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/26/1983
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-27 07:37:00
|Court Case
|5902020232890
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|TRUESDALE, QUINTERIOUS RAQUON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/6/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-27 10:59:00
|Court Case
|5902020232896
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ALLEN, CURTIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/23/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|196
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-27 09:16:00
|Court Case
|5902020232906
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BOWSER, QUADRES
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/5/2001
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-27 09:18:00
|Court Case
|5902020232905
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|LITTLE, SHAWN RONALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/10/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-27 09:10:00
|Court Case
|5902020232904
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|15000.00