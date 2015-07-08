Below are the Union County arrests for 09-27-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Michael Lee
Arrest Date 09/27/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Smith, Michael Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4322 Belk Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2020 15:11.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Efird, Amber Nichole
Arrest Date 09/27/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear (Poss Meth, Poss Para, Poss Schivcs,, F (F),
Description Efird, Amber Nichole (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (poss Meth, Poss Para, Poss Schivcs,, F (F), at 4324 Rogers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2020 20:09.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Propes, Montana Jeffrey
Arrest Date 09/27/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Propes, Montana Jeffrey (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2020 00:00.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Dawkins, Cameron Jordan
Arrest Date 09/27/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Larceny Of Motor Vehicle) (F),
Description Dawkins, Cameron Jordan (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (larceny Of Motor Vehicle) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2020 20:25.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Thomas, Jackie Lorenzo
Arrest Date 09/27/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 6) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), And 7) Fugitive(South Carolina) (F),
Description Thomas, Jackie Lorenzo (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 6) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 7) Fugitive(south Carolina) (F), at Us 74, on 9/27/2020 00:15.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Anderson, Jatanna Kiker
Arrest Date 09/27/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Anderson, Jatanna Kiker (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1008 W Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2020 23:44.
Arresting Officer Mills, T