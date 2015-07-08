Below are the Union County arrests for 09-27-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Michael Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Smith, Michael Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4322 Belk Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2020 15:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Efird, Amber Nichole
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Poss Meth, Poss Para, Poss Schivcs,, F (F),
|Description
|Efird, Amber Nichole (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (poss Meth, Poss Para, Poss Schivcs,, F (F), at 4324 Rogers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2020 20:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Propes, Montana Jeffrey
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Propes, Montana Jeffrey (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2020 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Dawkins, Cameron Jordan
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Larceny Of Motor Vehicle) (F),
|Description
|Dawkins, Cameron Jordan (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (larceny Of Motor Vehicle) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2020 20:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Thomas, Jackie Lorenzo
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 6) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), And 7) Fugitive(South Carolina) (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Jackie Lorenzo (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 6) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 7) Fugitive(south Carolina) (F), at Us 74, on 9/27/2020 00:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Anderson, Jatanna Kiker
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Anderson, Jatanna Kiker (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1008 W Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2020 23:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T