Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-28-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DEAL, SAQUALLA ANTOINETTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/7/1993
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-28 09:36:00
|Court Case
|5902020232895
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ANTHONY, TATIANA ZEIMINI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/27/1997
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-28 13:42:00
|Court Case
|5902020232978
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JACKSON, ALEXCYA VICTORYEA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/1/1997
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-28 09:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020223596
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BARNES, FRANCIS MADISON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/4/1982
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-28 15:20:00
|Court Case
|2202019702795
|Charge Description
|RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, JULIUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/17/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-28 10:43:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CALLICOATTE, JOHN ALBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/6/2000
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-28 12:49:00
|Court Case
|5902020233021
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount