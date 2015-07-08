Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-28-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DEAL, SAQUALLA ANTOINETTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/7/1993
Height 5.0
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-28 09:36:00
Court Case 5902020232895
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ANTHONY, TATIANA ZEIMINI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/27/1997
Height 5.0
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-28 13:42:00
Court Case 5902020232978
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name JACKSON, ALEXCYA VICTORYEA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/1/1997
Height 5.4
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-28 09:50:00
Court Case 5902020223596
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name BARNES, FRANCIS MADISON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/4/1982
Height 5.10
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-28 15:20:00
Court Case 2202019702795
Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
Bond Amount

Name JONES, JULIUS
Arrest Type
DOB 6/17/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-28 10:43:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CALLICOATTE, JOHN ALBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/6/2000
Height 6.1
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-28 12:49:00
Court Case 5902020233021
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount