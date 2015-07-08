Below are the Union County arrests for 09-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Common Law Robbery
|Arrest Date
|09-28-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Common Law Robbery (C), at [Address], on 04:00, 9/28/2020. Reported: 04:00, 9/28/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Deluca, James Vincent
|Arrest Date
|09-28-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Deluca, James Vincent (W /M/58) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 4029 Camrose Crossing, Indian Trail, NC, between 16:30, 9/27/2020 and 05:41, 9/28/2020. Reported: 05:41, 9/28/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|James, Laval Sherman
|Arrest Date
|09-28-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|James, Laval Sherman (B /M/53) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 3017 Stanbury Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 22:00, 9/27/2020 and 06:20, 9/28/2020. Reported: 06:20, 9/28/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A
|Name
|Reed, Dixie Dawn
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2020
|Court Case
|202006321
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Reed, Dixie Dawn (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/28/2020 00:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Feeney, Brendan Liam
|Arrest Date
|09-28-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Feeney, Brendan Liam (W /M/41) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 3010 Stanbury Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 20:00, 9/27/2020 and 08:12, 9/28/2020. Reported: 08:12, 9/28/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|Mosley, Shaiesha Naquan
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2020
|Court Case
|202006324
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Mosley, Shaiesha Naquan (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 406 N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/28/2020 08:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M