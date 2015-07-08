Below are the Union County arrests for 09-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Common Law Robbery
Arrest Date 09-28-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Common Law Robbery (C), at [Address], on 04:00, 9/28/2020. Reported: 04:00, 9/28/2020.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Deluca, James Vincent
Arrest Date 09-28-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Deluca, James Vincent (W /M/58) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 4029 Camrose Crossing, Indian Trail, NC, between 16:30, 9/27/2020 and 05:41, 9/28/2020. Reported: 05:41, 9/28/2020.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J

Name James, Laval Sherman
Arrest Date 09-28-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description James, Laval Sherman (B /M/53) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 3017 Stanbury Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 22:00, 9/27/2020 and 06:20, 9/28/2020. Reported: 06:20, 9/28/2020.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A

Name Reed, Dixie Dawn
Arrest Date 09/28/2020
Court Case 202006321
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Reed, Dixie Dawn (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/28/2020 00:14.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Feeney, Brendan Liam
Arrest Date 09-28-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Feeney, Brendan Liam (W /M/41) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 3010 Stanbury Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 20:00, 9/27/2020 and 08:12, 9/28/2020. Reported: 08:12, 9/28/2020.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J

Name Mosley, Shaiesha Naquan
Arrest Date 09/28/2020
Court Case 202006324
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Mosley, Shaiesha Naquan (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 406 N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/28/2020 08:39.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M