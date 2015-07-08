Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CLARK, MIQUALE LASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/23/1994
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-29 09:37:00
|Court Case
|4002017074675
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|ROSEBORO, DAYQUAN DERRICK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/14/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-29 16:39:00
|Court Case
|5902020233157
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HADLEY, ANGEL OMEDIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/13/1959
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-29 09:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020233086
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|USSERY, RICHARD JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/29/1984
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|229
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-29 17:54:00
|Court Case
|5902020233132
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|COHENS, KEITRA K
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1992
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-29 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020229575
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|GRAHAM, LLOYD CURTIS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/21/1987
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-09-29 12:53:00
|Court Case
|3302019716760
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
|Bond Amount