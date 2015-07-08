Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CLARK, MIQUALE LASHAWN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/23/1994
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-29 09:37:00
Court Case 4002017074675
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name ROSEBORO, DAYQUAN DERRICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/14/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-29 16:39:00
Court Case 5902020233157
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HADLEY, ANGEL OMEDIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/13/1959
Height 5.6
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-29 09:40:00
Court Case 5902020233086
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name USSERY, RICHARD JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/29/1984
Height 6.2
Weight 229
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-29 17:54:00
Court Case 5902020233132
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name COHENS, KEITRA K
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1992
Height 5.2
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-29 10:00:00
Court Case 5902020229575
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name GRAHAM, LLOYD CURTIS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/21/1987
Height 6.5
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-29 12:53:00
Court Case 3302019716760
Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
Bond Amount