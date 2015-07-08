Below are the Union County arrests for 09-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Thomas, Jonathan Ryan
Arrest Date 09/29/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Thomas, Jonathan Ryan (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1016 Kara Ct, Stallings, NC, on 9/29/2020 22:45.
Arresting Officer Ivy-brooks, N

Name Burger, William Samuel
Arrest Date 09/29/2020
Court Case 202006365
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Burger, William Samuel (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1900 Old Charlotte Hwy/dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2020 23:44.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Robinson, Chandler Markese
Arrest Date 09/29/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Robinson, Chandler Markese (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at Us74, Indian Trail Nc, NC, on 9/29/2020 00:29.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Nichols, Erin Jean
Arrest Date 09/29/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor, M (M),
Description Nichols, Erin Jean (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor, M (M), at 5705 Hoover Av, Lake Park, NC, on 9/29/2020 01:14.
Arresting Officer Helms, K M

Name Smith, Cody James
Arrest Date 09/29/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Smith, Cody James (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2020 10:46.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Moore, Nelson Maurice
Arrest Date 09/29/2020
Court Case 202006347
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Assault With A Deadly Weapon), M (M),
Description Moore, Nelson Maurice (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (assault With A Deadly Weapon), M (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2020 04:09.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L