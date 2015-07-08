Below are the Union County arrests for 09-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thomas, Jonathan Ryan
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Jonathan Ryan (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1016 Kara Ct, Stallings, NC, on 9/29/2020 22:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Ivy-brooks, N
|Name
|Burger, William Samuel
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2020
|Court Case
|202006365
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Burger, William Samuel (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1900 Old Charlotte Hwy/dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2020 23:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Robinson, Chandler Markese
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Chandler Markese (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at Us74, Indian Trail Nc, NC, on 9/29/2020 00:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Nichols, Erin Jean
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor, M (M),
|Description
|Nichols, Erin Jean (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor, M (M), at 5705 Hoover Av, Lake Park, NC, on 9/29/2020 01:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, K M
|Name
|Smith, Cody James
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Smith, Cody James (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2020 10:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Moore, Nelson Maurice
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2020
|Court Case
|202006347
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Assault With A Deadly Weapon), M (M),
|Description
|Moore, Nelson Maurice (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (assault With A Deadly Weapon), M (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2020 04:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L