Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-30-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MONTGOMERY, TYRONE RODRIQUEZ
Arrest Type
DOB 9/24/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-30 00:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HUNT, DELTON JEFFREY
Arrest Type
DOB 2/13/1964
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-30 13:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WRIGHT, GERRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/29/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-30 15:35:00
Court Case 3502019060643
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name BRYANT, DEONTRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/2002
Height 6.5
Weight 182
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-30 01:19:00
Court Case 5902020233002
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SIERRA, HANSON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/27/1970
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-30 12:30:00
Court Case 5902020233192
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name CHERRY, BOBBY
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/4/1964
Height 6.0
Weight 255
Arrest Date Time 2020-09-30 17:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount