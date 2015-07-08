Below are the Union County arrests for 09-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ingram, Varya Tashunda
Arrest Date 09/30/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ingram, Varya Tashunda (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/30/2020 00:25.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Lundell, Kirk Robert
Arrest Date 09/30/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Lundell, Kirk Robert (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5105 Chickadee Ct, Weddington, NC, on 9/30/2020 01:40.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Poplin, John Henry
Arrest Date 09/30/2020
Court Case 202006366
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Poplin, John Henry (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1510 Dover St, Monroe, NC, on 9/30/2020 01:44.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Mcvay, Will Lester
Arrest Date 09/30/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Felony Larceny) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Conspire To Commit Felony) (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv) (F),
Description Mcvay, Will Lester (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(felony Larceny) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(conspire To Commit Felony) (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(flee/elude Arrest W/mv) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/30/2020 12:30.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Sandoval, Ricardo Hernandez
Arrest Date 09/30/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ(Awdwik) (F),
Description Sandoval, Ricardo Hernandez (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Writ(awdwik) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/30/2020 12:30.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Tarlton, Jerry Andrew
Arrest Date 09/30/2020
Court Case 202007272
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Tarlton, Jerry Andrew (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 200 Matthews Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/30/2020 17:44.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E