Below are the Union County arrests for 09-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ingram, Varya Tashunda
|Arrest Date
|09/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ingram, Varya Tashunda (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/30/2020 00:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Lundell, Kirk Robert
|Arrest Date
|09/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Lundell, Kirk Robert (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5105 Chickadee Ct, Weddington, NC, on 9/30/2020 01:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Poplin, John Henry
|Arrest Date
|09/30/2020
|Court Case
|202006366
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Poplin, John Henry (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1510 Dover St, Monroe, NC, on 9/30/2020 01:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Mcvay, Will Lester
|Arrest Date
|09/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Felony Larceny) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Conspire To Commit Felony) (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv) (F),
|Description
|Mcvay, Will Lester (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(felony Larceny) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(conspire To Commit Felony) (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(flee/elude Arrest W/mv) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/30/2020 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Sandoval, Ricardo Hernandez
|Arrest Date
|09/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ(Awdwik) (F),
|Description
|Sandoval, Ricardo Hernandez (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Writ(awdwik) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/30/2020 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Tarlton, Jerry Andrew
|Arrest Date
|09/30/2020
|Court Case
|202007272
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Tarlton, Jerry Andrew (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 200 Matthews Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/30/2020 17:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E