Description

Mcvay, Will Lester (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(felony Larceny) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(conspire To Commit Felony) (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(flee/elude Arrest W/mv) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/30/2020 12:30.