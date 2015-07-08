Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-02-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIDSON, JUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/19/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-02 07:21:00
Court Case 5902020233328
Charge Description KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name MITCHELL, BRANDIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/14/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-02 14:17:00
Court Case 5902020233393
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GRAY, LISA RENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/1975
Height 5.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-02 06:40:00
Court Case 5902020233447
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SMITH, BYRON DEMONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/26/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-02 13:30:00
Court Case 5902020233481
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HAIRSTON, LARRY JAMESLEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1985
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-02 07:40:00
Court Case 7902019052584
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name WALKER, HYKEEM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/20/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-02 14:52:00
Court Case 1202020053878
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00