Below are the Union County arrests for 10-02-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lee, Daniel Kemel
|Arrest Date
|10/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Lee, Daniel Kemel (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2020 11:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Firu, Mariana
|Arrest Date
|10/02/2020
|Court Case
|202006426
|Charge
|Solicit Alms/Beg For Money (M),
|Description
|Firu, Mariana (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Solicit Alms/beg For Money (M), at 2901 W Hwy 74, Monoroe, NC, on 10/2/2020 12:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Thomas, Izaiah Raphael
|Arrest Date
|10/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Aof), M (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Izaiah Raphael (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(aof), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2020 13:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A
|Name
|Sherman, Christian Jay
|Arrest Date
|10/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Show Cause- Ftc Child Support, M (M),
|Description
|Sherman, Christian Jay (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause- Ftc Child Support, M (M), at 8452 Whitehawk Hill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/2/2020 14:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Ingram, Tristian Trayvon
|Arrest Date
|10/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Ingram, Tristian Trayvon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2020 15:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Stevens, Robert Lewis
|Arrest Date
|10/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive(Pre Signed Waiver), F (F),
|Description
|Stevens, Robert Lewis (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive(pre Signed Waiver), F (F), at 6600 Truman St, Lake Park, NC, on 10/2/2020 17:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S