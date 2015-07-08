Below are the Union County arrests for 10-02-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lee, Daniel Kemel
Arrest Date 10/02/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Lee, Daniel Kemel (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2020 11:15.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Firu, Mariana
Arrest Date 10/02/2020
Court Case 202006426
Charge Solicit Alms/Beg For Money (M),
Description Firu, Mariana (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Solicit Alms/beg For Money (M), at 2901 W Hwy 74, Monoroe, NC, on 10/2/2020 12:34.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Thomas, Izaiah Raphael
Arrest Date 10/02/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Aof), M (M),
Description Thomas, Izaiah Raphael (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(aof), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2020 13:00.
Arresting Officer Spruill, F A

Name Sherman, Christian Jay
Arrest Date 10/02/2020
Court Case
Charge Show Cause- Ftc Child Support, M (M),
Description Sherman, Christian Jay (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause- Ftc Child Support, M (M), at 8452 Whitehawk Hill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/2/2020 14:51.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L

Name Ingram, Tristian Trayvon
Arrest Date 10/02/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Ingram, Tristian Trayvon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2020 15:42.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Stevens, Robert Lewis
Arrest Date 10/02/2020
Court Case
Charge Fugitive(Pre Signed Waiver), F (F),
Description Stevens, Robert Lewis (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive(pre Signed Waiver), F (F), at 6600 Truman St, Lake Park, NC, on 10/2/2020 17:28.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S