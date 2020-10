Description

Butler, Ryan Tevarus (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(communicating Threats) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – (assault And Battery) (M), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 1727 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2020 14:51.