Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-05-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name HEIDTMAN, BRENDAN DAVID
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/19/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-05 03:44:00
Court Case 5902020233720
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name TURNER, HAROLD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/7/1984
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-05 12:21:00
Court Case 5902020233798
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MOORE, AUDREY CASSANDRA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/15/1969
Height 5.6
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-05 03:31:00
Court Case 4902019701716
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WHITESIDE, DARRYL FITZGERALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/21/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-05 11:30:00
Court Case 5902020230604
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name ANDRADE-CEDENO, ALEX ROBERTOLO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/1/2000
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-05 05:03:00
Court Case 5902020233724
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name EVANS, ROMARIO
Arrest Type
DOB 7/23/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 158
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-05 14:57:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount