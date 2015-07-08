Below are the Union County arrests for 10-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Young, William Leslie
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2020
|Court Case
|202006597
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony(After Break/Enter) (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Young, William Leslie (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony(after Break/enter) (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 8709 Idlewild Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 10/5/2020 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Blythe, D T
|Name
|Bost, Benjamin Seth
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Bost, Benjamin Seth (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2020 19:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Gathing- Bliss, Makayla Summer
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2020
|Court Case
|202006433
|Charge
|Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
|Description
|Gathing- Bliss, Makayla Summer (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 2029 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2020 10:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Liles, Tisa Taramae
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi) (M),
|Description
|Liles, Tisa Taramae (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi) (M), at 1899 Lancaster Av/brewer Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2020 19:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Taylor, Worthell
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2020
|Court Case
|202006499
|Charge
|Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Worthell (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2020 11:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Forbis, J
|Name
|Sturdivant, Elijah Tykeece
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (F),
|Description
|Sturdivant, Elijah Tykeece (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2020 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M