Below are the Union County arrests for 10-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Young, William Leslie
Arrest Date 10/05/2020
Court Case 202006597
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony(After Break/Enter) (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Young, William Leslie (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony(after Break/enter) (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 8709 Idlewild Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 10/5/2020 10:30.
Arresting Officer Blythe, D T

Name Bost, Benjamin Seth
Arrest Date 10/05/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Bost, Benjamin Seth (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2020 19:40.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Gathing- Bliss, Makayla Summer
Arrest Date 10/05/2020
Court Case 202006433
Charge Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
Description Gathing- Bliss, Makayla Summer (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 2029 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2020 10:55.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Liles, Tisa Taramae
Arrest Date 10/05/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi) (M),
Description Liles, Tisa Taramae (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi) (M), at 1899 Lancaster Av/brewer Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2020 19:48.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Taylor, Worthell
Arrest Date 10/05/2020
Court Case 202006499
Charge Show Cause (M),
Description Taylor, Worthell (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2020 11:06.
Arresting Officer Forbis, J

Name Sturdivant, Elijah Tykeece
Arrest Date 10/05/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (F),
Description Sturdivant, Elijah Tykeece (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2020 20:00.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M