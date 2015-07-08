Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-06-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LINTON, KEVIN DENARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/8/2001
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-06 00:33:00
|Court Case
|5902020233933
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DASH, DARIUS ZACHARY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/23/2002
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-06 14:52:00
|Court Case
|5902020233979
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SUTTER, THOMAS BRADLEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/10/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-06 08:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020230711
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MYRICK, RAYSHAAD LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/8/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-06 15:35:00
|Court Case
|5902020233843
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE RAPE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|HOOVER, MICHAEL SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|8/26/1969
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|199
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-06 12:20:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DRAYTON, LAKESHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-06 16:11:00
|Court Case
|5902020231265
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount