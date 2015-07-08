Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-06-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LINTON, KEVIN DENARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/8/2001
Height 6.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-06 00:33:00
Court Case 5902020233933
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount

Name DASH, DARIUS ZACHARY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/23/2002
Height 6.1
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-06 14:52:00
Court Case 5902020233979
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SUTTER, THOMAS BRADLEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/10/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-06 08:20:00
Court Case 5902020230711
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MYRICK, RAYSHAAD LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/8/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-06 15:35:00
Court Case 5902020233843
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE RAPE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name HOOVER, MICHAEL SCOTT
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 8/26/1969
Height 5.11
Weight 199
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-06 12:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name DRAYTON, LAKESHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-06 16:11:00
Court Case 5902020231265
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount