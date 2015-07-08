Below are the Union County arrests for 10-06-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Threatt, Ronnie
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 1 (Fta Show Cause After Ftc), M (M),
|Description
|Threatt, Ronnie (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (fta Show Cause After Ftc), M (M), at 219 Carter Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2020 11:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Conover, Aria Katherine
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Conover, Aria Katherine (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us Highway 74, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2020 12:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Williams, Haley Mae
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired, Dwlr), M (M),
|Description
|Williams, Haley Mae (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired, Dwlr), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2020 13:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Strawn, Rusty Wayne
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Strawn, Rusty Wayne (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2020 08:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Greer, Kenneth Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Pwisd Sch Ii Cs), F (F),
|Description
|Greer, Kenneth Lee (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (pwisd Sch Ii Cs), F (F), at 5210 Reid Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 10/6/2020 13:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Griffin, Joshua Trent
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Hired Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Joshua Trent (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Hired Personal Property (M), at 630 Deese Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2020 10:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B