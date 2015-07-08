Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-07-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DUPONT, SHYHEEN JAQUN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/15/2001
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|171
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-07 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020233930
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|THOMAS, GEORGE A
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/22/1994
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-07 13:52:00
|Court Case
|5902020228599
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GOODWIN, ANTERRIO JEROLD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/9/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-07 02:17:00
|Court Case
|5902020233482
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|YOUNG, DEMARKIUS VERELL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|11/9/1981
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-07 14:32:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARTZOG, AMARI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/10/2002
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|154
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-07 04:08:00
|Court Case
|5902020234047
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BOATENG, EUGENE K
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/25/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-07 15:21:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount