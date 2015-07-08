Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-07-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DUPONT, SHYHEEN JAQUN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/15/2001
Height 6.0
Weight 171
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-07 10:00:00
Court Case 5902020233930
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name THOMAS, GEORGE A
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/22/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-07 13:52:00
Court Case 5902020228599
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GOODWIN, ANTERRIO JEROLD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/9/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-07 02:17:00
Court Case 5902020233482
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount

Name YOUNG, DEMARKIUS VERELL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 11/9/1981
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-07 14:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name HARTZOG, AMARI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/10/2002
Height 5.9
Weight 154
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-07 04:08:00
Court Case 5902020234047
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BOATENG, EUGENE K
Arrest Type
DOB 6/25/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-07 15:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount