Below are the Union County arrests for 10-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 10-07-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /M/15) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 01:00, 10/7/2020 and 01:09, 10/7/2020. Reported: 01:09, 10/7/2020.
Arresting Officer Keziah, A L

Name Society VICTIM of Curfew Violation
Arrest Date 10-07-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Curfew Violation (C), at 899 Hart St/boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 01:28, 10/7/2020. Reported: 01:28, 10/7/2020.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R

Name Taco Bell VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
Arrest Date 10-07-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Taco Bell VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 401 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 01:33, 10/7/2020 and 01:34, 10/7/2020. Reported: 01:34, 10/7/2020.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Hardees VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
Arrest Date 10-07-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Hardees VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 503 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 01:42, 10/7/2020 and 01:43, 10/7/2020. Reported: 01:43, 10/7/2020.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Union Professionals VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
Arrest Date 10-07-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Union Professionals VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 501 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 10/6/2020 and 02:22, 10/7/2020. Reported: 02:22, 10/7/2020.
Arresting Officer Wright, R B

Name Blythe, Marilyn Marie
Arrest Date 10-07-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Blythe, Marilyn Marie (W /F/34) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 4316 Red Hook Rd, Monroe, NC, between 23:00, 10/6/2020 and 08:13, 10/7/2020. Reported: 08:13, 10/7/2020.
Arresting Officer Belk, C B