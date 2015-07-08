Below are the Union County arrests for 10-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|10-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /M/15) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 01:00, 10/7/2020 and 01:09, 10/7/2020. Reported: 01:09, 10/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, A L
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Curfew Violation
|Arrest Date
|10-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Curfew Violation (C), at 899 Hart St/boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 01:28, 10/7/2020. Reported: 01:28, 10/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R
|Name
|Taco Bell VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
|Arrest Date
|10-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Taco Bell VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 401 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 01:33, 10/7/2020 and 01:34, 10/7/2020. Reported: 01:34, 10/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Hardees VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
|Arrest Date
|10-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hardees VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 503 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 01:42, 10/7/2020 and 01:43, 10/7/2020. Reported: 01:43, 10/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Union Professionals VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
|Arrest Date
|10-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Union Professionals VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 501 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 10/6/2020 and 02:22, 10/7/2020. Reported: 02:22, 10/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wright, R B
|Name
|Blythe, Marilyn Marie
|Arrest Date
|10-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Blythe, Marilyn Marie (W /F/34) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 4316 Red Hook Rd, Monroe, NC, between 23:00, 10/6/2020 and 08:13, 10/7/2020. Reported: 08:13, 10/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, C B