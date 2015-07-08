Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-08-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FORD, ALEXIA JANAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/26/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-08 07:15:00
Court Case 5902020234199
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name WADE, SHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/27/1976
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-08 12:47:00
Court Case 5902020234231
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JUNIOUS, JERMAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/28/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-08 09:24:00
Court Case 5902020234203
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name SANCHEZ, SHEEHAN BERNAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/13/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-08 14:03:00
Court Case 5902020234092
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name KRIDER, RODSHEIK ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/26/1982
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-08 09:35:00
Court Case 5902020220560
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GOMEZ, ESTAFANI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/23/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-08 14:50:00
Court Case 5902020229681
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount