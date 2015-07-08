Below are the Union County arrests for 10-08-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Deese, Terry Nesbit
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2020
|Court Case
|202006610
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), And 3) Serve Warrant (M),
|Description
|Deese, Terry Nesbit (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), and 3) Serve Warrant (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2020 09:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Williams, Jerry Michael
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Williams, Jerry Michael (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2020 07:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Lee, James Robert
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Lee, James Robert (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2020 13:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Bartley, Adam Christopher
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Felony Probation Violation X 2), F (F),
|Description
|Bartley, Adam Christopher (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony Probation Violation X 2), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2020 09:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Sammons, Cameron Seth
|Arrest Date
|10-08-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sammons, Cameron Seth (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Drive Left Of Center (202007484), at 3300 Sanford Ln/price Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2020 2:37:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Nieves, Raymond Louis
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Nieves, Raymond Louis (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2203 Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2020 18:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J