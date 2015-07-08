Below are the Union County arrests for 10-08-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Deese, Terry Nesbit
Arrest Date 10/08/2020
Court Case 202006610
Charge 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), And 3) Serve Warrant (M),
Description Deese, Terry Nesbit (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), and 3) Serve Warrant (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2020 09:20.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Williams, Jerry Michael
Arrest Date 10/08/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Williams, Jerry Michael (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2020 07:47.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Lee, James Robert
Arrest Date 10/08/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Lee, James Robert (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2020 13:05.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Bartley, Adam Christopher
Arrest Date 10/08/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ (Felony Probation Violation X 2), F (F),
Description Bartley, Adam Christopher (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony Probation Violation X 2), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2020 09:15.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Sammons, Cameron Seth
Arrest Date 10-08-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Sammons, Cameron Seth (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Drive Left Of Center (202007484), at 3300 Sanford Ln/price Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2020 2:37:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Nieves, Raymond Louis
Arrest Date 10/08/2020
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Nieves, Raymond Louis (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2203 Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2020 18:02.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J