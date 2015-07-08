Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-09-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name OWENS, GERELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/14/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-09 07:00:00
Court Case 5902020233128
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name SANDOVAL, JAMIE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 3/23/1976
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-09 18:34:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name BINGHAM, LAWRENCE NORMAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/17/1970
Height 6.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-09 10:50:00
Court Case 5902020234314
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name SLADE, JUSTIN RAMESH
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/2/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-09 18:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name FUNDERBURK, JERRY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/13/1961
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-09 11:41:00
Court Case 5902020234315
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, TIDARIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/25/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-09 15:40:00
Court Case 1202020053362
Charge Description FALSE REPORT TO POLICE STATION
Bond Amount 500.00