Name Mcclendon, Darion Montreal
Arrest Date 10/09/2020
Court Case
Charge Common Law Robbery (F),
Description Mcclendon, Darion Montreal (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Common Law Robbery (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2020 17:28.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Marze, Peter Lowery
Arrest Date 10-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Marze, Peter Lowery (W /M/87) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 2908 Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Matthews, NC, between 12:00, 9/9/2020 and 12:00, 9/25/2020. Reported: 11:51, 10/9/2020.
Arresting Officer Paxton, J D

Name Merritt, Jeffrey Brandon
Arrest Date 10/09/2020
Court Case 202007517
Charge 1) True Bill( Habitual Larceny) (F), 2) True Bill (Habitual Larceny) (F), 2) Habitual Larceny (F), 3) True Bill (Habitual Larceny) (F), 3) Habitual Larceny (F), 4) True Bill(Conspiracy To Commit Larceny) (F), And 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Merritt, Jeffrey Brandon (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill( Habitual Larceny) (F), 2) True Bill (habitual Larceny) (F), 2) Habitual Larceny (F), 3) True Bill (habitual Larceny) (F), 3) Habitual Larceny (F), 4) True Bill(conspiracy To Commit Larceny) (F), and 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 308 Eastway Ave, Elizabethtown, NC, on 10/9/2020 00:50.
Arresting Officer Rucker, R D

Name Knight, Kaylan Nicholas
Arrest Date 10/09/2020
Court Case 202006659
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Knight, Kaylan Nicholas (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7000 Mcneely Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/9/2020 17:57.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Miller, Issac Lupree
Arrest Date 10-09-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Miller, Issac Lupree (B /M/39) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 2503 Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, between 12:12, 10/9/2020 and 12:13, 10/9/2020. Reported: 12:13, 10/9/2020.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Magwood, Clinton Lee
Arrest Date 10/09/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Possess Gun On School Property (F),
Description Magwood, Clinton Lee (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Possess Gun On School Property (F), at 100 Church St/e Elm St, Wingate, NC, on 10/9/2020 03:48.
Arresting Officer Pedersen, J E