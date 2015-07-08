Below are the Union County arrests for 10-09-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcclendon, Darion Montreal
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Common Law Robbery (F),
|Description
|Mcclendon, Darion Montreal (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Common Law Robbery (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2020 17:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Marze, Peter Lowery
|Arrest Date
|10-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Marze, Peter Lowery (W /M/87) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 2908 Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Matthews, NC, between 12:00, 9/9/2020 and 12:00, 9/25/2020. Reported: 11:51, 10/9/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D
|Name
|Merritt, Jeffrey Brandon
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2020
|Court Case
|202007517
|Charge
|1) True Bill( Habitual Larceny) (F), 2) True Bill (Habitual Larceny) (F), 2) Habitual Larceny (F), 3) True Bill (Habitual Larceny) (F), 3) Habitual Larceny (F), 4) True Bill(Conspiracy To Commit Larceny) (F), And 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Merritt, Jeffrey Brandon (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill( Habitual Larceny) (F), 2) True Bill (habitual Larceny) (F), 2) Habitual Larceny (F), 3) True Bill (habitual Larceny) (F), 3) Habitual Larceny (F), 4) True Bill(conspiracy To Commit Larceny) (F), and 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 308 Eastway Ave, Elizabethtown, NC, on 10/9/2020 00:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Rucker, R D
|Name
|Knight, Kaylan Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2020
|Court Case
|202006659
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Knight, Kaylan Nicholas (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7000 Mcneely Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/9/2020 17:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Miller, Issac Lupree
|Arrest Date
|10-09-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Miller, Issac Lupree (B /M/39) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 2503 Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, between 12:12, 10/9/2020 and 12:13, 10/9/2020. Reported: 12:13, 10/9/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Magwood, Clinton Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Possess Gun On School Property (F),
|Description
|Magwood, Clinton Lee (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Possess Gun On School Property (F), at 100 Church St/e Elm St, Wingate, NC, on 10/9/2020 03:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Pedersen, J E