Description

Merritt, Jeffrey Brandon (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill( Habitual Larceny) (F), 2) True Bill (habitual Larceny) (F), 2) Habitual Larceny (F), 3) True Bill (habitual Larceny) (F), 3) Habitual Larceny (F), 4) True Bill(conspiracy To Commit Larceny) (F), and 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 308 Eastway Ave, Elizabethtown, NC, on 10/9/2020 00:50.