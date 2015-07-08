Below are the Union County arrests for 10-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Truesdale, Jhiquita Jacquell
Arrest Date 10/10/2020
Court Case 202007546
Charge Simple Affray (M),
Description Truesdale, Jhiquita Jacquell (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Simple Affray (M), at 4601 Jacquelyne Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/10/2020 12:57.
Arresting Officer Whited, C D

Name Hall, James Donald
Arrest Date 10/10/2020
Court Case 202007548
Charge Damage Computers, Programs, Systems, Network & Resources (F),
Description Hall, James Donald (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Damage Computers, Programs, Systems, Network & Resources (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/10/2020 15:42.
Arresting Officer Hults, J T

Name Langston, Richard David
Arrest Date 10/10/2020
Court Case 202007009
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr , Fict Tag, Oper Veh) (M),
Description Langston, Richard David (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr , Fict Tag, Oper Veh) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/10/2020 16:05.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Stephens, Adrion Wyonia
Arrest Date 10/10/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Criminal Contempt), M (M),
Description Stephens, Adrion Wyonia (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (criminal Contempt), M (M), at 3223 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/10/2020 17:11.
Arresting Officer Keziah, A L

Name Williamson, Bernard Deshawn
Arrest Date 10/10/2020
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Williamson, Bernard Deshawn (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/10/2020 20:00.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Hughes, Amahd Donte
Arrest Date 10/10/2020
Court Case 202007560
Charge 1) Simple Posses Sch Vi Cs (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Hughes, Amahd Donte (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Posses Sch Vi Cs (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/10/2020 20:29.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A