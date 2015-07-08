Below are the Union County arrests for 10-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Truesdale, Jhiquita Jacquell
|Arrest Date
|10/10/2020
|Court Case
|202007546
|Charge
|Simple Affray (M),
|Description
|Truesdale, Jhiquita Jacquell (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Simple Affray (M), at 4601 Jacquelyne Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/10/2020 12:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Whited, C D
|Name
|Hall, James Donald
|Arrest Date
|10/10/2020
|Court Case
|202007548
|Charge
|Damage Computers, Programs, Systems, Network & Resources (F),
|Description
|Hall, James Donald (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Damage Computers, Programs, Systems, Network & Resources (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/10/2020 15:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|Langston, Richard David
|Arrest Date
|10/10/2020
|Court Case
|202007009
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr , Fict Tag, Oper Veh) (M),
|Description
|Langston, Richard David (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr , Fict Tag, Oper Veh) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/10/2020 16:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Stephens, Adrion Wyonia
|Arrest Date
|10/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Criminal Contempt), M (M),
|Description
|Stephens, Adrion Wyonia (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (criminal Contempt), M (M), at 3223 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/10/2020 17:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, A L
|Name
|Williamson, Bernard Deshawn
|Arrest Date
|10/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Williamson, Bernard Deshawn (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/10/2020 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Hughes, Amahd Donte
|Arrest Date
|10/10/2020
|Court Case
|202007560
|Charge
|1) Simple Posses Sch Vi Cs (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Hughes, Amahd Donte (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Posses Sch Vi Cs (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/10/2020 20:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A