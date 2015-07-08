Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-11-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COX, TIMOTHY SCOTT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/23/1958
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-11 01:59:00
Court Case 5902020234507
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCCULLOUGH, NATALY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/30/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-11 14:23:00
Court Case 5902020234540
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name DEZELL, BARRY LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/25/1959
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-11 07:00:00
Court Case 5902020234515
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name IVEY, JETTON DEPRIEST
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/1/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-11 04:40:00
Court Case 5902020234513
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LEWIS, ANDRE LAFOND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/7/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-11 08:02:00
Court Case 5902020234478
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name VERA, JAIRO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/18/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-11 04:45:00
Court Case 5902020234514
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount