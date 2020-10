Description

Laney, William Brandon (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Open Container While Driving (M), 2) Hit/run Leave Scene Prop Dam (M), 3) Fail To Report Accident (M), 4) Speed In Excess Of 35 Mph (M), and 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 10/11/2020 21:08.