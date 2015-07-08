Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-12-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LUKE, TYRONE JAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/16/1990
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-12 00:27:00
|Court Case
|5902020234581
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|OLIVER, MICHAEL BRUCE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/23/1979
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-12 12:31:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DALTON, LAKEITHEN JERMAIL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/28/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-12 16:03:00
|Court Case
|5902020234658
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROWN, XAVIER DUJUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/17/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-12 01:34:00
|Court Case
|5902020234587
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DALTON, REGINALD L
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/25/1960
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-12 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020234615
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|FAIN, MARSHALL NICHOLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/30/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-12 16:43:00
|Court Case
|5902020234659
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount