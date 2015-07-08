Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-12-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LUKE, TYRONE JAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/16/1990
Height 6.3
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-12 00:27:00
Court Case 5902020234581
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name OLIVER, MICHAEL BRUCE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/23/1979
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-12 12:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name DALTON, LAKEITHEN JERMAIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/28/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-12 16:03:00
Court Case 5902020234658
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, XAVIER DUJUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/17/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-12 01:34:00
Court Case 5902020234587
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DALTON, REGINALD L
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/25/1960
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-12 12:00:00
Court Case 5902020234615
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name FAIN, MARSHALL NICHOLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/30/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-12 16:43:00
Court Case 5902020234659
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount