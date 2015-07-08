Below are the Union County arrests for 10-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Consoli, Ryan John
Arrest Date 10/12/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Consoli, Ryan John (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 4301 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2020 06:27.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Briningstool, Don K
Arrest Date 10-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Briningstool, Don K (W /M/42) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 599 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2020 9:00:10 PM.
Arresting Officer Crump, J

Name Moore, Nelson Maurice
Arrest Date 10/12/2020
Court Case 202007605
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Injury To Personal Property, Break (M),
Description Moore, Nelson Maurice (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(injury To Personal Property, Break (M), at 1226 Mcateer Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2020 10:10.
Arresting Officer Rucker, R D

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 10-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (U /U/NN) VICTIM of Driving While Impaired (C), at 1399 N Charlotte Av/engleside St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 10/12/2020 and 00:01, 10/12/2020. Reported: 00:01, 10/12/2020.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Hart, Joshua Stephen
Arrest Date 10/12/2020
Court Case 202006248
Charge 1) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F) And 2) Consp B/E Bldg- Larceny (F),
Description Hart, Joshua Stephen (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F) and 2) Consp B/e Bldg- Larceny (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2020 10:56.
Arresting Officer Ricketts, T

Name Harrill, Chris Dean
Arrest Date 10-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Harrill, Chris Dean (W /M/51) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 7008 Cunningham Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:30, 10/11/2020 and 06:02, 10/12/2020. Reported: 06:02, 10/12/2020.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C