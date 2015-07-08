Below are the Union County arrests for 10-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Consoli, Ryan John
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Consoli, Ryan John (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 4301 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2020 06:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Briningstool, Don K
|Arrest Date
|10-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Briningstool, Don K (W /M/42) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 599 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2020 9:00:10 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Crump, J
|Name
|Moore, Nelson Maurice
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2020
|Court Case
|202007605
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Injury To Personal Property, Break (M),
|Description
|Moore, Nelson Maurice (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(injury To Personal Property, Break (M), at 1226 Mcateer Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2020 10:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Rucker, R D
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|10-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (U /U/NN) VICTIM of Driving While Impaired (C), at 1399 N Charlotte Av/engleside St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 10/12/2020 and 00:01, 10/12/2020. Reported: 00:01, 10/12/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Hart, Joshua Stephen
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2020
|Court Case
|202006248
|Charge
|1) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F) And 2) Consp B/E Bldg- Larceny (F),
|Description
|Hart, Joshua Stephen (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F) and 2) Consp B/e Bldg- Larceny (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2020 10:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Ricketts, T
|Name
|Harrill, Chris Dean
|Arrest Date
|10-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Harrill, Chris Dean (W /M/51) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 7008 Cunningham Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:30, 10/11/2020 and 06:02, 10/12/2020. Reported: 06:02, 10/12/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C