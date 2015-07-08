Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-13-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HODGES, JERMAINE FITZGERALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/3/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-13 05:18:00
Court Case 5902020234719
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name ZAGADA, GUMERSINDO RANJEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/13/1966
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-13 14:07:00
Court Case 5902018210183
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DAVIS, JONQUEZ LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/30/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-13 09:40:00
Court Case 5902020234722
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name CHISHLOM, ROBERT HENRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/18/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-13 13:19:00
Court Case 5902020234763
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name GIVEN, NELSON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/5/1989
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-13 09:45:00
Court Case 8902020052292
Charge Description CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name WILLIAMS-FLOYD, BARRINGTON LEON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/8/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-13 15:52:00
Court Case 5902020234295
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 1500.00