Below are the Union County arrests for 10-13-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Arnold, Charneile Nicole
|Arrest Date
|10/13/2020
|Court Case
|202006774
|Charge
|Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Arnold, Charneile Nicole (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2020 20:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Devine, Terry Alvin
|Arrest Date
|10-13-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Devine, Terry Alvin (W /M/39) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 2230 Tree Ridge Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 23:00, 10/12/2020 and 07:43, 10/13/2020. Reported: 07:43, 10/13/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A
|Name
|Jackson, Sean Wayne
|Arrest Date
|10/13/2020
|Court Case
|202006779
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Sean Wayne (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1771 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2020 22:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Lattimore, Tasha Brittany
|Arrest Date
|10-13-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lattimore, Tasha Brittany (W /F/33) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 2116 Tree Ridge Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 03:20, 10/13/2020 and 08:09, 10/13/2020. Reported: 08:09, 10/13/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A
|Name
|Nixon, Samuel Leon
|Arrest Date
|10/13/2020
|Court Case
|202006748
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), And 3) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Nixon, Samuel Leon (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), and 3) Injury To Real Property (M), at 804 S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2020 03:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Leodis, Nicole T
|Arrest Date
|10/13/2020
|Court Case
|202006779
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Leodis, Nicole T (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1771 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 10/13/2020 22:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M