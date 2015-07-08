Below are the Union County arrests for 10-13-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Arnold, Charneile Nicole
Arrest Date 10/13/2020
Court Case 202006774
Charge Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Arnold, Charneile Nicole (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2020 20:17.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Devine, Terry Alvin
Arrest Date 10-13-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Devine, Terry Alvin (W /M/39) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 2230 Tree Ridge Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 23:00, 10/12/2020 and 07:43, 10/13/2020. Reported: 07:43, 10/13/2020.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A

Name Jackson, Sean Wayne
Arrest Date 10/13/2020
Court Case 202006779
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Jackson, Sean Wayne (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1771 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2020 22:45.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Lattimore, Tasha Brittany
Arrest Date 10-13-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lattimore, Tasha Brittany (W /F/33) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 2116 Tree Ridge Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 03:20, 10/13/2020 and 08:09, 10/13/2020. Reported: 08:09, 10/13/2020.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A

Name Nixon, Samuel Leon
Arrest Date 10/13/2020
Court Case 202006748
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), And 3) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Nixon, Samuel Leon (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), and 3) Injury To Real Property (M), at 804 S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2020 03:22.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Leodis, Nicole T
Arrest Date 10/13/2020
Court Case 202006779
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Leodis, Nicole T (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1771 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 10/13/2020 22:48.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M