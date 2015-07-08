Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-14-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LUPPOLD, RYAN HUNTER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/13/1982
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-14 10:47:00
|Court Case
|5902020234240
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROACH, CORTNEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/8/1979
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-14 15:01:00
|Court Case
|5902018217276
|Charge Description
|DELIVER COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, DARNEL MONTRAITE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/12/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-14 00:08:00
|Court Case
|5902020234503
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KILGO, GINA MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/11/1991
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-14 09:34:00
|Court Case
|5902020234688
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TONEY, TIARA LASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/29/1994
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-14 00:08:00
|Court Case
|5902020228427
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|NEAL, JACORIAN D
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/8/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|156
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-10-14 13:06:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount