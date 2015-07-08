Description

Watkins, Shaishatta Monice (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation) (F), at 2630 Nelda Drive, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2020 05:30.