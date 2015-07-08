Below are the Union County arrests for 10-14-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Watkins, Shaishatta Monice
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Violation) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Violation) (F),
|Description
|Watkins, Shaishatta Monice (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation) (F), at 2630 Nelda Drive, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2020 05:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2020
|Court Case
|202006796
|Charge
|1) Larceny Or Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Or Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4102 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2020 15:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|10-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at Indian Trail Fairview Rd/e Independence, Indian Trail, NC, on 01:24, 10/14/2020. Reported: 01:24, 10/14/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|Holton, Melonie Morgan
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2020
|Court Case
|202006782
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fail To Provide Proof Fare Pay), M (M),
|Description
|Holton, Melonie Morgan (W /F/62) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fail To Provide Proof Fare Pay), M (M), at 204 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2020 09:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Leggett, Marquis De`andre
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Leggett, Marquis De`andre (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2020 16:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Bradley, Cori-ann
|Arrest Date
|10-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bradley, Cori-ann (W /F/25) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1311 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 01:51, 10/14/2020. Reported: 01:51, 10/14/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F