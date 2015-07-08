Below are the Union County arrests for 10-14-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Watkins, Shaishatta Monice
Arrest Date 10/14/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Violation) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Violation) (F),
Description Watkins, Shaishatta Monice (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation) (F), at 2630 Nelda Drive, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2020 05:30.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
Arrest Date 10/14/2020
Court Case 202006796
Charge 1) Larceny Or Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Or Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4102 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2020 15:55.
Arresting Officer Marcel, J

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 10-14-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at Indian Trail Fairview Rd/e Independence, Indian Trail, NC, on 01:24, 10/14/2020. Reported: 01:24, 10/14/2020.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J

Name Holton, Melonie Morgan
Arrest Date 10/14/2020
Court Case 202006782
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fail To Provide Proof Fare Pay), M (M),
Description Holton, Melonie Morgan (W /F/62) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fail To Provide Proof Fare Pay), M (M), at 204 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2020 09:15.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Leggett, Marquis De`andre
Arrest Date 10/14/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Leggett, Marquis De`andre (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2020 16:11.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Bradley, Cori-ann
Arrest Date 10-14-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Bradley, Cori-ann (W /F/25) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1311 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 01:51, 10/14/2020. Reported: 01:51, 10/14/2020.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F