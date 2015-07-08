Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-15-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HILL, TONEY DEAIRIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/5/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-15 10:10:00
Court Case 5902017218665
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name FLYNN, MORGAN ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/15/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-15 10:46:00
Court Case 5902020235003
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JOHNSON, JAMES EDWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/17/1962
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-15 15:07:00
Court Case 5902020234965
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JONES, TERENCE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/15/1987
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-15 09:29:00
Court Case 5902020223084
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GREEN, BENJAMIN DRAKE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/9/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-15 10:46:00
Court Case 5902020234954
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name POWELL, PHILLIP WAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/22/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-10-15 08:40:00
Court Case 6402019054150
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 71500.00